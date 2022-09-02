This is why there's a new flag flying above Lancaster Town Hall
A Merchant Navy flag has been spotted flying above Lancaster Town Hall today.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 1:53 pm
The flag was erected this morning, Friday, ahead of Merchant Navy Day tomorrow, September 3.
The Red Ensign Flag commemorates the brave men and women who served in the Merchant Navy during the two world wars, and who continue to serve, to ensure we have supplies.
The UK relies on the Merchant Navy seafarers for 95 per cent of its imports, including half the food we eat.