Heritage watchdog Historic England has released its latest register of ‘at-risk’ buildings. The register lists dozens of buildings across Lancashire which are ‘at risk of loss through neglect, decay or development, or are vulnerable to becoming so’, including statues, churches and some of the county’s most recognisable landmarks.
The aim of the register, according to Historic England, is to ‘focus attention on those places in greatest need’, and help owners, heritage groups and stakeholders to come up with ways to save or repair the buildings. Here are some of the Lancashire landmarks on this year’s list...
1. Winter Gardens, Blackpool
The register says there has been a major refurbishment since Blackpool Council took over the venue in 2010, but adds "other areas offer scope for creative and
sustainable re-use".
Photo: Daniel Martino
2. Harris Institute, Preston
Preston's Harris Institute, on Avenham Walk, is on the Historic England At-Risk Register. The watchdog notes that plans for the building have not moved forward and adds there is "a risk that dry rot (which was previously eradicated) could re-establish as the building is unventilated and suffering from water ingress".
Photo: Photo Neil Cross
3. St Walburge's, Preston
Scaffolding at St Walburge's, Preston. The church, famous for its towering spire, has a leaking roof, with damp evident inside the building, according to Historic England. The register goes on to say that "extensive repairs are still needed".
Photo: Neil Cross
4. Thanksgiving Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes, Blackpool
The Thanksgiving Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes, on Whinney Heys Road, Blackpool, has seen "severe damage to internal historic fabric", according to Historic England. The shrine is now in the hands of the Historic Chapels Trust, which is running a scheme of urgent repairs.
Photo: Daniel Martino