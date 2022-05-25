Retired Lancaster residents invited to special Jubilee party

To help mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, homeowners at Williamson Court will welcome local retirees and their friends and families to the Greaves Road development on Sunday June 5 between noon and 3pm for a range of traditionally British sandwiches, cakes, and tea.

Attendees will also be entertained with live music from the talented MPR Jazz Duo in the development’s communal lounge.

Fiona Brooks, divisional sales director for McCarthy Stone Northern, said: “The Queen’s Jubilee is truly a momentous occasion, and so we thought it was only fitting that we put on a special celebration so our homeowners, and the local community, can join in the celebrations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Retired Lancaster residents are being invited to a special Jubilee party.

“Some of our homeowners remember the Queen’s Coronation 70 years ago, so our event will be an opportunity for them to get together, share their stories and remember times gone by. We’d like to encourage anyone interested in attending to come to our development and help us celebrate the Queen and our British history – everyone is welcome.”

McCarthy Stone is hosting more than 450 events at its retirement developments throughout the UK to help commemorate the Queen.

Williamson Court features a selection of 54 one and two-bedroom Retirement Living Plus apartments, exclusively designed for people aged 70 and over.