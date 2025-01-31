Redevelopment of Grade II listed building in Lancaster scoops national award

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 31st Jan 2025, 14:55 GMT
Updated 31st Jan 2025, 14:56 GMT
A restoration project that brought a derelict Grade II listed building in Lancaster back into residential use has scooped a prestigious national award.

East Lodge in Aldcliffe won the ‘Best Residential Conversion or Alteration to an Existing Home’ category in the national finals of the Local Authority Building Control Building Excellence Awards 2024.

The annual awards recognise excellent projects and individual contributions within the construction industry and highlight the key role of public sector building control teams in ensuring the safety, quality, and sustainability of construction projects.

Having fallen into significant disrepair, local developer MH Stainton Homes, with support from Lancaster City Council’s Conservation Team, embarked on a mission to carefully restore and extend East Lodge into a contemporary home whilst preserving its heritage. The council’s building control team provided essential support in ensuring that the building regulations were met within the necessary constraints of listed building approval.

East Lodge in Aldcliffe.East Lodge in Aldcliffe.
East Lodge in Aldcliffe.

The restoration programme included new floors, refurbished windows and lime mortar repointing, and a new extension. A discreet glazed link connects the two main living areas, thoughtfully designed to preserve the character of the listed building's setting.

Coun Sue Tyldesley, Lancaster City Council’s cabinet member forplanning and placemaking, said: “It’s fantastic to see the partnership working between a local developer and the local planning and building control teams being recognised nationally.

“The restoration of East Lodge, a listed building at serious risk of further dereliction, serves as a reminder of what can be achieved between a responsible custodian of a heritage asset and our local authority conservation and planning and building control teams.” Michael Stainton, managing director of MH Stainton Homes, said: “East Lodge was a very challenging project, and there was some third-party opposition to the development, but I’m a big believer in having the right team around you to bring the best out of a project. Working with experienced planning and conservation professionals from Lancaster City Council was invaluable and helped to get the project off to a brilliant start.

“Rightly so, we all fell in love with the building, and I think that shows in the completed project and how thrilled we all are that it has won such a prestigious award.

“East Lodge will celebrate its 200th birthday in 2027, so let’s hope it lasts another 200 years as the gateway to Aldcliffe.”

