Red cross painted on slave traders’ gravestone at Lancaster Priory

A gravestone at Lancaster Priory has been daubed with a red St George’s Cross.

The cross has been painted on two sides of the Rawlinson family monument, which marks the grave of a family involved in the slave trade.

The grave was previously defaced with the words ‘slave trader’ in 2020 – which the church chose not to remove to highlight the family’s links to the slave trade.

According to the BBC, Rev Craig Abbott, area Dean of Lancaster and Morecambe, said this fresh vandalism was "not helpful" and talks would be held on what to do next.

It comes as St George's flags have appeared across the country in recent weeks, including on mini roundabouts and crossings in Lancaster, Morecambe and Carnforth.

The Rawlinsons, a prominent Quaker family, grew wealthy when Lancaster was the fourth largest UK port involved in the transatlantic slave trade in the 1750s and 60s.

The head of the family, Abraham Rawlinson, was the MP for Lancaster from 1780-90 and opposed the abolition of the slave trade.

Abraham Rawlinson was disowned by the Society of Friends in 1779, according to Lancashire Quakers.

Mr Abbott told the BBC: "The defacement of any gravestone is concerning and unacceptable.

"That said, this particular gravestone belongs to a figure with a complex legacy involving the slave trade.

"The Priory had consciously decided to keep previous graffiti in relation to that legacy as part of a wider educational project.

"In doing so, the Priory is holding the space for both sorrow and truth. Sorrow for the desecration of a grave and truth, acknowledging the pain that such legacies continue to cause; so the addition of the flag graffiti has not been helpful in this context."

He said there will be further talks about how to deal with the latest graffiti, and advice may be needed from specialists to remove it.