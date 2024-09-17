Police and Crime Commissioner praises museum within Lancaster Castle as 'must visit'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw visited the Police Museum in Lancaster to learn more about the work to engage with communities across Lancashire.

The museum, which is free to visit, is based in the former prison at Lancaster Castle and hosts a range of exhibits and interactive displays covering events from the early days of policing in Lancashire up to more recent events and cases from modern day policing in the county.

Speaking after the visit, Commissioner Grunshaw said: "I'm really impressed with everything the museum has to offer. It's a fantastic tool to engage with residents from across Lancashire and beyond and to build relationships between our police force and the communities it serves.

"Over 40,000 people have already been to visit the museum and I'd encourage anyone in Lancashire to go and see it for themselves. It really brings the proud history of policing to life and the enthusiasm of the staff and volunteers shines through.

Commissioner Grunshaw and Museum Co-ordinator Sabine Skae at Lancaster Castle.

"It was great to hear about opportunities to develop the museum and its offer to Lancashire residents even further and I'm looking forward to seeing it continue going from strength to strength."

Museum co-ordinator Sabine Skae added: "It's been a pleasure to welcome the Commissioner to the museum and to discuss ideas to create even more opportunities for people to come and learn about the rich history of policing in our county.

"The number of people visiting us speaks for itself, and I'm looking forward to seeing even more residents coming through our doors where we will be ready to welcome them."

Anyone wishing to visit the museum can find out more at lancashirepolicemuseum.co.uk or follow the museum on Facebook and Instagram.