New shield added to historic collection during special ceremony at Lancaster Castle

A new shield has been added to the centuries-old collection in Lancaster Castle’s Shire Hall – and the King was one of the first to see it during his visit.

Chartered surveyor Jim Carter, High Sheriff of Lancashire for 2025-26, hung his shield on Friday at the invitation of Pam Barker, Constable of the castle. The ceremony was heralded by a trumpet fanfare from Stuart Bateson of Morecambe Brass Band. Mr Carter, 70, retired at the end of last year as deputy chairman of the Eric Wright construction group to concentrate on his youth and prison work. He is associated with the OnSide national youth charity and serves on HMP Lancaster Farms employment advisory board. At a service at Lancaster Priory before the shield hanging, the High Sheriff read a poem, Do it Anyway, by Mother Teresa of Calcutta.