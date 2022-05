The special event by Yorkshire Silent Film Festival started with a trio of Laurel and Hardy short films, followed by Buster Keaton's spectacular comedy classic, The General.

The films were brought to life with improvised music by Jonny Best on piano and Trevor Bartlett on percussion.

The season celebrating Morecambe Winter Gardens' 125th anniversary continues July 24 with Hitchcock's The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nearly 200 people enjoyed a night of film and live music at Morecambe Winter Gardens.

Tickets are on sale now here

Nearly 200 people enjoyed a night of film and live music at Morecambe Winter Gardens.