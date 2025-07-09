Multi-million pound Lancaster museum idea would create ‘flagship’ attraction
The City Museum, based at Lancaster Old Town Hall, needs significant investment to reach its potential to promote the area’s ‘amazing and unique story’, according to a new report for Lancaster City Council’s cabinet.
A major refurbishment is more likely to boost visitor numbers, museum income and the area’s heritage offering, rather than cheaper, smaller changes, outside experts believe.
The museum, along with visitor information centres in Lancaster and Morecambe, faced significant budget cuts in recent years which sparked political debate.
However, the council’s museum service then secured £68,000 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund to carry out an early appraisal review supported with £20,000 from the council’s own reserves.
The appraisal by consultants Barker Langham included speaking to museum staff and various organisations. It was guided by a steering group of councillors and officers. They included Labour councillor Catherine Potter and now Green councillor Nick Wilkinson, who have held the cabinet role for museums through recent years.
Both the City Museum and the Custom House of Lancaster’s Maritime Museum were appraised.
New recommendations to the cabinet say potential lottery funding should be explored rather than the City Museum facing ‘managed decline’.
Museum displays and the historic Old Town Hall building need investment. Challenges including dampness caused by water, a lack of access for people with disabilities and no public toilets.
The City Museum includes the King’s Own Royal Regiment military collection.
The Maritime Museum is based in two historic buildings at St George’s Quay by the River Lune.
The council is considering applying for £4.9m from the National Lottery Heritage Fund. Applications above £5m are considered at national, rather than regional, level.
A Lancaster project would stand a better chance of success at the regional level for a slightly lower amount, according to the report. Another £1m may be needed from other sources to reach the project’s full £5.9m estimated cost.
Cabinet members are being asked to approve the council sending an expression of interest to the National Lottery Heritage Fund. This is required before any formal application. If accepted, the council will then have 12 months to submit a formal development proposal.
The cabinet is also being asked to approve city council funding of £95,000 for a development phase. Ultimately, if the national lottery supports the scheme, there will be a development plan and a delivery plan.
Eventually, much of the plan costs will be met by the lottery, if it supports the bid.
Currently, it is estimated the full development phase will cost £650,000 and the delivery phase £4.23m, with just over £1m allocated for inflation and contingency measures.
Overall, eight options for museums were looked at. Factors considered included benefits for the local economy, tourism, school trips and education, financial costs and risks, building maintenance costs, small and major refurbishment costs and museum closures needed for any work.
The City Museum could close for around three years from 2029-32, if major work goes ahead.
