Morecambe’s Winter Gardens listed as one of most ‘at risk’ theatres in UK

In today's newly released Theatres at Risk 2022 register, the Grade 2* listed building has been given a rating of eight out of nine, alongside five other theatres.

This is based on the immediacy and type of risk the theatre faces, the quality and significance of the building, whether this is theatrical or architectural, and its importance to its community.

Only the Brighton Hippodrome has a higher rating of nine.

Morecambe Winter Gardens.

The Theatres at Risk register highlights and supports theatres under threat of closure, redevelopment or demolition across the UK, calling the public’s attention to these buildings, their challenges, opportunities and those who fight for them.

This year, 41 theatres appear on the register, with an unprecedented 10 new additions - as a result of the Covid pandemic.

The register helps to raise the profile of the theatres both locally and nationally.

Morecambe Winter Gardens has been on the Theatres at Risk register since 2006 when the list first began.

Ongoing restoration work at the Winter Gardens.

The building is operated by Morecambe Winter Gardens Preservation Trust Ltd (MWGPT), which, alongside invaluable help from local volunteers, has been slowly restoring the theatre and bringing it back into use.

The work achieved to date has allowed the theatre to open to the public for a mixed programme of entertainment, operating from the ground floor and stalls only.

While the circle level and upper levels are open for public tours, they are currently undergoing restoration. MWGPT continues to progress the restoration through its loyal volunteer groups, however, both the scale of the work and the costs involved are substantial.

Significant funding is required to allow the Winter Gardens to be fully restored and reopened, and to allow it to operate to its full potential.

It is currently undergoing a major restoration, with an aim of reopening at Easter with a special programme of events planned to marks its 125th year.

Every theatre on the register has strong architectural merit or cultural heritage and, crucially, the potential to be returned to its original performance use and be a real asset to its community.

Theatres can be at risk for a variety of reasons, including loss of funding, lack of maintenance, or threat from a neighbouring development.

As well as disused buildings, the list includes working theatres with capital, funding or operational issues and venues currently open for special events but where significant restoration work or fundraising still needs to be done.

Announcing the list today, Jon Morgan, director of the Theatres Trust, said it was vital to continue to campaign and put the spotlight on theatres.

Arts minister Lord Stephen Parkinson said: "Theatres are vital to the well-being of people and communities and they deserve our support.

"This year's register is more important than ever before. This year sees an increase in theatres joining the list because of the pandemic and the challenges it has brought.

"The Winter Gardens has been on the list since 2006 but following a successful funding bid and support from local groups and the local authority it has been able to carry out restoration work and is now in a stable position and looking forward to future success.