Morecambe artist who created Tyson Fury sculpture out of drain pipes to unveil new Picasso tribute

The work is the Screaming Dove from Pablo Picasso's 1937 Guernica painting (see it to the left of the screaming horse's head).

The painting marked the horrors of the Spanish Civil War and the Nazi bombing of the Basque village Guernica, the reason many refugees fled the region.

It will form part of the Basque Children Memorial at Town Quay Park, Southampton.

The new Picasso sculpture by Anthony Padgett.

The unveiling of the memorial to the Basque children and their supporters will take place on Saturday.

The Habana carried 3,862 refugee children from the port of Bilbao to the port of Southampton during the Spanish Civil War.

The memorial remembers both the children and the adults from Spain and Britain who helped them.

The unveiling will be performed by José Pascual Marco, the Ambassador from Spain to the UK and a representative of the Basque Government, the Mayor of Southampton, Coun Jacque Rayment, and the Mayor of Eastleigh, Coun Adam Manning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Padgett with his Tyson Fury sculpture.

Earlier this year Padgett unveiled the world’s first public sculpture of three-time world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury on Morecambe prom, which went up for sale for £28,000.

Last month the first public sculpture in Britain of Pablo Picasso (by Padgett) was also unveiled in Chiddingly, where Picasso stayed in 1950.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "Picasso stayed in Chiddingly in 1950 with Surrealists Sir Roland Penrose and Lee Miller at Farleys House. In 1938 Sir Roland Penrose organised a UK tour of the "Guernica" painting to raise funds for the Spanish Republicans."

The design of the guernica bird for Anthony Padgett's sculpture.

Earlier this month Padgett exhibited his version of Guernica in his Art Boat, floating in Morecambe Bay. It was visited by swimmers from the open water swimming group.

He said: "A fascinating link between Guernica and Morecambe exists. Picasso exhibited "Guernica" in the Spanish Pavilion at the International Exposition in Paris in 1937.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Parc D'Attractions of the exposition included a Fairground ride called the Cyclone. When the exposition was dismantled the main part of the Cyclone was shipped to Morecambe and was the main ride at Morecambe Fair.

"Who knows, Picasso might even have ridden on it when it was in Paris."

Anthony Padgett at the unveiling of his sculpture in Chiddingly.