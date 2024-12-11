Lancaster library to join others countywide in lighting up to support arson-hit Liverpool venue

Ten libraries in Lancashire will light up this evening, in a show of solidarity with a library in Liverpool which was set on fire during rioting in the summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spellow Library and Community Hub, on County Road in Liverpool, was set alight after dozens of people entered the building in August.

Following the arson attack, book donations were received from a host of famous authors. There was also a £250,000 fundraising campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work to repair the damage has now been completed, and the building is due to open its doors again tomorrow, Thursday December 12.

Lancaster Library will light up this evening.

Ahead of the reopening, the leader of Liverpool City Council, Coun Liam Robinson, asked councils to light up one of their libraries in a show of support, hope and joy.

Lancashire County Council is proud to stand with colleagues in Liverpool and will light up 10 of its libraries this evening.

These are Accrington Library, Bacup Library, Barnoldswick Library, Clayton Green Library, Fulwood Library, Kirkham Library, Lancaster Library, Padiham Library, Poulton Library and Rawtenstall Library.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

County Coun Peter Buckley, cabinet member for Community and Cultural Services, said: "We were saddened to see the devastation that was caused to Spellow Library and want to show the staff and community there that we are standing alongside them and sending Lancashire's support and light ahead of their reopening.

"Libraries are a key part of our communities, they are no longer just a place to borrow books. They offer a place for people to come together, to build friendships and they should be a place to feel safe.

"In fact, all 64 libraries in Lancashire have achieved Libraries of Sanctuary status, and we pride ourselves on the fact that they are welcoming spaces that are inclusive to all."

Leader of Liverpool City Council, Coun Liam Robinson, said: “We wanted to do something to symbolise that hate will never win in our communities – Spellow Library and Community Hub’s rebirth is testament to the spirit not only of this city, but to the people across the country and beyond who reached out in support.

“In the face of darkness, we will shine brighter than ever before, and we’re delighted libraries in Lancashire will join us on the December 11 and be part of this milestone moment.”