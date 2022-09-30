Lancaster Black History Group and Lancaster City Museums launch slavery family trees exhibition
Lancaster City Museums have been working with the Lancaster Black History Group to develop a new, intimate exhibition which draws on research from a ‘slavery family trees project’.
The group worked with several schools, university students, voluntary organisations, community, and faith groups from across the district to research and record some of Lancaster’s most prolific merchant families involved in transatlantic slavery.
The project, which began in 2021, remains ongoing as new stories are uncovered.
During the project, the Sewing Café in Lancaster created a banner which depicts some of the enslaved Africans, whose stories were uncovered during the research. The banner will feature in the exhibition, as well as objects from both Lancaster City Museums and the Judge’s Lodgings.
Lancaster Black History Group is a grassroots community group working to fight racism through education. They believe that in facing the past more honestly, it is their hope to transform the future.
The Slavery Family Trees exhibition will run at the Lancaster City Museum between October 15 and February 26 2023. The public launch of the exhibition takes place at the museum at 11am on October 15 and everyone is welcome.