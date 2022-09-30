Lancaster Black History Group and Lancaster City Museums launch slavery family trees exhibition

The group worked with several schools, university students, voluntary organisations, community, and faith groups from across the district to research and record some of Lancaster’s most prolific merchant families involved in transatlantic slavery.

The project, which began in 2021, remains ongoing as new stories are uncovered.

During the project, the Sewing Café in Lancaster created a banner which depicts some of the enslaved Africans, whose stories were uncovered during the research. The banner will feature in the exhibition, as well as objects from both Lancaster City Museums and the Judge’s Lodgings.

Lancaster City Museum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancaster Black History Group is a grassroots community group working to fight racism through education. They believe that in facing the past more honestly, it is their hope to transform the future.