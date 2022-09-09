Lancaster and Morecambe pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

There is no doubting the huge respect and affection felt by so many of us for Britain’s longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

Her Majesty and her family will be at the foremost of very many people’s thoughts in the coming days.

Here are just some of the moving tributes from dignitaries and organisations in the Lancaster and Morecambe district.

Queen Elizabeth II. Tributes are being paid to Britain's longest reigning monarch.

Mayor of Lancaster

We are all today united in grief. For 70 years the Queen has been an unwavering symbol of strength and stability for the nation.

During her reign the UK underwent significant change, both socially and technologically, throughout which she stood above the fray providing unparalleled guidance and friendship to us all.

More locally we shared a special bond with her as the Duke of Lancaster. There can be no better example of the love felt towards her than the sight of the streets being filled with well-wishers every time she visited the district.

Entwistle Green estate agency in Lancaster city centre has created a window display paying tribute to the Queen. Picture by Josh Brandwood.

Duchy of Lancaster

It is with the deepest sorrow that Buckingham Palace has announced the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Her Majesty passed away peacefully this afternoon at Balmoral Castle.

Our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies go out to all members of the Royal Family at this very sad time.

A Lancaster charity shop's window display in honour of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture by Josh Brandwood.

Lancaster MP Cat Smith

The collective thoughts and prayers of the people of Lancaster and Fleetwood, I am certain, are with Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family.

We pray for her health, her comfort and also for the fortitude of her loved ones.”

Morecambe MP David Morris

Terribly sad news, Her Majesty dedicated her life to public service over her 70 year reign and her presence in public life will be sorely missed.

My thoughts and condolences are with the King and the rest of the Royal Family as we as a Country mourn her passing.

Lancaster Priory

The communities and congregations of Lancaster Priory express their deep sadness at the news of the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

As our Queen and Duke of Lancaster she has give us an exemplary example of Christian discipleship and service for 70 years.

We give thanks to God for her reign, life and witness and we pray for all who mourn her death, especially praying for her immediate family and the royal household.

It is with great sadness that Morecambe Town Council has learnt of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

We know how the loss of our sovereign will be felt deeply and we join nationwide mourning as we fly the Union Flag at half-mast.

Morecambe Town Council

Morecambe Town Council chairman, Coun Cary Matthews

On behalf of Morecambe Town Council, I extend our deepest condolences to the Royal Family at this difficult time.

The Queen had recently celebrated 70 years on the throne, was a constant presence, carrying out her duties with grace and dedication, whilst providing unfaltering public service.

The impact of our longest-serving monarch will not be forgotten and we will continue to take inspiration from Her Majesty and her commitment to the service of this great country and to bettering the lives of others. We join with the nation in saying thank you, ma’am.

May we all learn to serve others like Her Majesty, with compassion, dignity and respect. May she rest in peace. God save the King.

Morecambe BID

RIP your majesty. Thank you for your decades of selfless service.

Morecambe Road School

The Morecambe Road team are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

We will take the time to explain, reassure, support and care for each other as we always do.

We feel privileged to have been a part of the Jubilee celebrations back in May and to have celebrated our Queen's service to our country.

Overton St Helen’s CE Primary School

As a school family we share in our sadness, at news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. We remember her with love and affection for her devoted service to our country.

God save the King.

Lancashire Police Chief Constable Chris Rowley

It is with great sadness that we learnt of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth today. There is a sombre mood across the force and on behalf of everyone at Lancashire Constabulary, I send our deepest condolences to The Royal Family at this very sad time.

As Crown Servants, it is a particularly poignant moment for the policing family. We will remember her as a guiding light and source of inspiration during her long reign of 70 years, particularly during times of uncertainty.

Flags at Lancashire Police’s premises will now be flown at half-mast to mark the national period of mourning.

We are now preparing to support our communities over the coming days as we come together to remember Her Majesty and mark this historic moment in time.

A book of condolence is available for anyone who would like to pass on their messages to the Royal Family. You can sign it here: https://lancashire.gov.uk/queen/

Morecambe Music Festival

Is very saddened to hear about the passing of our Queen.

Our thoughts are with her family at this time.

Morecambe FC

Morecambe Football Club joins the nation in mourning the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this incredibly sad time.

Lancaster Grand Theatre

We are saddened by the news today, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be mourned by many.

Lancaster Grand Theatre extends its heartfelt condolences to her Family.

Bishop of Lancaster, Jill Duff

May Her Late Majesty, the Duke of Lancaster, rest in peace and rise in glory.

Deeply grateful for her lifetime’s service bearing God’s light and glory to our nation & Commonwealth

Lancaster City FC

It is with great sadness that we join with the country to mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth II.

Lancaster City Football Club send condolences to the family, those who have served for her, and all of the country in this dark time.

University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust

We join communities across the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the whole world in mourning the loss of Her Majesty The Queen and celebrating her life's commitment to our nation.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, our patron, may you rest in peace.

Morecambe RNLI

On behalf of everyone involved with the RNLI, we send our heartfelt condolences to The Royal Family on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen dedicated 70 years as Patron of the RNLI. Her Majesty’s support for our lifesavers - and our cause - will never be forgotten.

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner, Andrew Snowden

Andrew and everyone at his office would like to offer their deepest condolences to The Royal Family at this time.

We will work closely with Lancashire Constabulary and our Local Resilience Forum to communicate national, local and force arrangements to honour Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Union flags will fly at half-mast across Lancashire Constabulary premises.

High Sheriff of Lancashire, Martin Ainscough

This is a time of great national sorrow and reflection. It is the close of the second Elizabethan era.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth was one of the most respected of dignitaries in the world.

She will be recognised in history as a great leader and Monarch of the British Isles and the Commonwealth. We were fortunate that in Lancashire we could also call her our Duke. Her Majesty has had a very special place in the hearts and lives of so many people here. Her passing will be even more deeply mourned locally because of her long devotion to, and interest in, the North West of England.

As High Sheriff of Lancashire, I was appointed by Her Majesty through her role as the Duke of Lancaster, and it's been a great honour to serve her.

We now look forward to welcoming the new King and there will shortly be a proclamation in Lancashire to mark the beginning of his reign.

North West Air Ambulance Charity

Having recently celebrated Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee only a few months ago it’s with great sadness to learn that she has passed away.

Our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this very sad time.

Her Majesty demonstrated incredible dedication to her role over the last 70 years, she was and will continue to be an inspiration to all.