Lancaster and Morecambe celebrates Platinum Jubilee weekend: In pictures

From street parties to a walk across the bay – people across the Lancaster district celebrated the Platinum Jubilee in many different ways.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Monday, 6th June 2022, 3:32 pm
Updated Monday, 6th June 2022, 3:56 pm

Here we feature a selection of photos sent to us by readers who marked the Jubilee weekend in Lancaster and Morecambe.

Stepping Stones Primary pupil referral unit held a Jubilee Lunch and open afternoon, with children, staff and parents/carers joining in for tea and cakes before going into the classrooms to look at children's work. Pictured with the beefeaters is Freddie Tinker.

1. Painting a picture

2. Street life

Residents held a street party in Twemlow Parade, Heysham.

3. Let there be light

Lancaster Castle as the Platinum Jubilee beacon is lit, following a thanksgiving service at Lancaster Priory. Picture by Alan Sandham

4. Party time

Laurel Bank in Lancaster held a Jubilee party, with the whole home coming together to celebrate the country's longest reigning monarch and reminisce about what she means to them all. Here is resident Margaret celebrating the occasion.

