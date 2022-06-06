Lancaster and Morecambe celebrates Platinum Jubilee weekend: In pictures

Here we feature a selection of photos sent to us by readers who marked the Jubilee weekend in Lancaster and Morecambe.
1. Painting a picture
Stepping Stones Primary pupil referral unit held a Jubilee Lunch and open afternoon, with children, staff and parents/carers joining in for tea and cakes before going into the classrooms to look at children's work. Pictured with the beefeaters is Freddie Tinker.
Photo: s
2. Street life
Residents held a street party in Twemlow Parade, Heysham.
Photo: s
3. Let there be light
Lancaster Castle as the Platinum Jubilee beacon is lit, following a thanksgiving service at Lancaster Priory. Picture by Alan Sandham
Photo: Alan Sandham
4. Party time
Laurel Bank in Lancaster held a Jubilee party, with the whole home coming together to celebrate the country's longest reigning monarch and reminisce about what she means to them all. Here is resident Margaret celebrating the occasion.
Photo: s