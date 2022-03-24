Lancaster and Morecambe aerial images from past 100 years now on show through new online tool

Historic England have launched a new Aerial Photograph Explorer, giving you the chance to zoom in on anywhere in the country and look at aerial photos of the area or local landmarks.

The imagery provides a fascinating insight into our changing landscape and reveals striking discoveries such as ‘crop marks’, showing hidden archaeology beneath the surface, and more, including the remains of ancient archaeology, Second World War anti-invasion measures, war-time adaptations to sites, bomb damage, 20th century industrial sites and famous buildings.

More than 400,000 images from 1919 to the present day have been added to the tool, covering nearly 30 per cent of England.

The Midland Hotel in Morecambe opened in 1933 and this photograph was taken around a year later. It was built by the London, Midland and Scottish Railway Company and is a north west icon of Art Deco architecture, now protected as a Grade II* listed building. EPR000309 © Historic England. Aerofilms Collection 03/08/1934

Click here to access the nationally important collections of aerial photographs to explore wherever you wish.