People travelled from miles around to witness the historic event - dating back more than 500 years - performed with due pomp and ceremony on the steps of the Harris Museum.

The great and the good of the Red Rose county were there to witness the reading of the Royal Proclamation a day after it was first delivered at St James's Palace in London.

A full set of 14 Mayors from across Lancashire attended in their chains of office and scarlet robes before returning to deliver the same statement in their own boroughs.

Lord Shuttleworth addresses the crowd.

Lord Shuttleworth, the Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire, said: "The reading of the Proclamation of the new Monarch will be a sign that we look forward into the future, despite the inevitable desire to reflect on the past.

"Everyone in Lancashire will wish the new King well, even at a sad time."

Members of Parliament, civic dignitaries, judges, military chiefs and faith leaders were also at the Harris to mark the momentous occasion - last performed in February 1952 when Queen Elizabeth II was proclaimed sovereign following the death of her father George VI.

High Sheriff Martin Ainscough reads out the Proclamation.

In a message to those who gathered in the city centre today, Preston's Mayor Coun Neil Darby said: "It is a great honour to welcome you to this Lancashire Proclamation which is an event of historic significance.

"As we mourn the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and pay tribute to her long and outstanding service to our nation, today we gather to mark the succession to the throne of His Majesty Charles III.

"We wish him a long and happy reign. God save the King."

The Lancashire Proclamation, read out by the High Sheriff of Lancashire Martin Ainscough, was one of a number being delivered across the nation at 1pm.

All 14 Mayors from across Lancashire attended before returning to read the Proclamation in their boroughs.

Warm sunshine greeted the crowds, with music provided by the Brindle Brass Band. Military cadets, scouts, guides and armed forces veterans with standards provided the guard of honour.

The national Proclamation service began at 11am on Saturday when, meeting with tradition, the Accession Council delivered the principal one at St James's Palace with the new monarch in attendance. The same document was read out an hour later at the Royal Exchange in the City of London.

Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales followed suit on Sunday, before the county and district ceremonies completed their Proclamation, all sticking to the same script passed down over centuries at the accession of 20 previous monarchs.

While the Proclamation was being delivered the coffin of Queen Elizabeth, wrapped in the Royal Standard for Scotland, was being driven from Balmoral, where she died on Thursday, to Edinburgh.

Part of the huge crowd at the Proclamation in Preston.

The hearse was accompanied on its six-hour 175 mile journey by the Princess Royal and her husband Vice-Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

In Lancashire Union flags were raised to full mast after the principal Proclamation on Saturday morning and returned to half mast when the Flag Market service ended.

The Lancashire Proclamation