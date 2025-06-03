Historic waiting shelter at railway station near Lancaster given a new lease of life

The waiting shelter at Silverdale station has been restored, improving the experience for customers travelling along the scenic Cumbrian coast.

Train operator Northern, working alongside Network Rail, has completed a project to restore the historic waiting shelter at Silverdale station on the Furness line.

Extensive restoration has been carried out on the waiting shelter, as well as on the shelter at Bootle station on the Cumbrian Coast line.

Structural and environmental issues including wet and dry rot, decay, mortar loss on brickwork, algae, mould, water leaks, and loose roof tiles have been addressed.

The shelter at Silverdale railway station.

Both stations date back to Victorian times, with Bootle opening in 1850, followed by Silverdale in 1857. The waiting shelter at Bootle is Grade II listed, dating back to 1873, and is an increasingly rare survivor of a type likely designed by Paley & Austin.

The restoration works have included:

*Full stripping of the roof and replacement of all softwood boards and repairs to rafters

*Installation of new fascias and weatherproofing

*Restoration of original tiles and historic features

*Full internal and external painting

The restoration works were completed without any disruption to customers.

Alex Hornby, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: "Fantastic station facilities are a key part of improving the travel experience for our customers, and we're investing heavily in upgrading waiting areas at stations across our network.

"The restored shelters at Bootle and Silverdale look fantastic, and it is appropriate timing to showcase their historic features which have been respectfully and tastefully brought up to date during this landmark Railway 200 year.

" The upgrades reflect our commitment to high-quality infrastructure and maintaining our stations to a standard our customers expect and deserve.

"It’s really pleasing that these facilities are now fit to serve customers in this scenic part of the world for many years to come."

It comes as the operator invests in passenger assistance points to improve accessibility, with 40 more assistance points now installed at stations across the network - including Morecambe, Windermere, Whitehaven and Workington.

Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with 2,650 services a day to more than 500 stations across the north of England.