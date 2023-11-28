Historic country hall turned missionary centre near Carnforth is removed from ‘at risk’ register

A former country hall near Carnforth has been removed from a national 'at risk' register.

Capernwray Hall - which is currently used as a Christian Bible school and holiday centre - has been taken off the Historic England Heritage at Risk Register.

The Grade II* listed building has seen work carried out by its owners recently including restoring the Mawson rose garden, repairing the entrance terrace, and enhancing the north and south landscaping.

A conservation management plan features tree planting, woodland restoration, and repairs to the River Keer steppingstone.

Capernwray Hall.

The estate has been transformed into a missionary centre for young people, with visiting students participating in conservation projects.

The Heritage at Risk Register gives an annual snapshot of the health of England’s valued historic buildings and places.

The Heritage at Risk programme shines a light on our historic sites most in need and can help to attract funding and help.

Many buildings and sites have been rescued with the help and commitment of local people, communities, charities, owners and funders including The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Historic England’s expert advice, grant aid and creative thinking has also been key in delivering people’s visions for how these historic places can be used again.

Locally, the Winter Gardens in Morecambe, Cockersand Abbey, St John's Church and St Joseph's Church in Lancaster, the Queen Victoria memorial, St Michael's Church in Bolton-le-Sands, Arnside Tower, and the former Chapel of St Mary in the grounds of Ellel Grange are among the buildings listed on the register.

Catherine Dewar, Historic England’s north west regional director, said: “Protecting our heritage is so important and it is truly inspirational to see communities coming together to help save historic buildings and places and find new uses for them.

