Here's how you can apply to be a Freeman - or woman - of Lancaster

Applications are being invited for one of Lancaster’s most historic traditions - becoming a Freeman or Freewoman of the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year Lancaster City Council will continue the longstanding custom.

While the historic rights of pasturing animals on the Marsh or bringing goods to market may no longer apply, the honour remains a symbol of community and heritage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both men and women are eligible to apply to become a Freeman if they meet one of the following criteria:

Lancaster Town Hall.

• To be the son or daughter of a Freeman or Freewoman. • To have served an apprenticeship to a Freeman or Freewoman of the city for a period of seven years. • To have been born within the old city boundaries. If you were born in the RLI you will be eligible. • To have lived within the old city boundaries for a period of seven consecutive years. In each case, the applicant has to be at least 16 years of age.

New Freemen will be entered at a special court of admission on Saturday July 12 starting at 10am, and applications are now being invited.

Applicants are also required to attend the court in person and must bring with them a person who is willing to stand and vouch for their identity – for example a spouse, sibling or friend – and swear an oath of allegiance to His Majesty the King and to the Mayor and the city.

Application forms are available from the Mayor’s Office by emailing [email protected].

The deadline for applying to be admitted at this year’s Freemen’s Court is Monday June 23.