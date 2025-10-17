Help shape the future of accessibility at Lancaster museums

Residents’ experiences and expertise are being sought to help improve disability access across Lancaster city museums.

The museums offer a range of accessible features, such as touch and see panels, sensory backpacks, an digital audio guide and disabled toilets to enable people with a range of access needs to enjoy the museums.

Now, the council’s museum team is looking for people to join its Disability Advisory Group to ensure that further improvements reflect the needs of a diverse community.

Coun Sam Riches, Lancaster City Council’s cabinet member with responsibility for museums, said: “We have recently acquired two Ramble Tags for the City Museum, which are guidance aids that staff or visitors can use when assisting visually impaired individuals. We also recently opened an accessible toilet at the Maritime Museum.

“We want to keep building on the improvements we have made to ensure that we are catering for all disabilities and needs so that every visitor, regardless of their needs, can enjoy an equally immersive experience at our museums, so we need to hear from a wider range of local people with ideas for improvements.

“Whether residents have their own lived experiences of disability, care for someone with a disability, or are just passionate about making museums accessible to all, we would love to have you involved.”

As a member of the Disability Advisory Group, individuals will be asked to attend quarterly meetings to help form the museums’ accessibility work going forward.

If you would like to get involved, please e-mail [email protected], call on 01524 64637 or speak to a member of staff at the City or Maritime Museum.