Extra tables announced as tickets to Morecambe’s Jubilee Lunch sell out in record time

Event organisers Morecambe Town Council have announced that, following the unprecedented demand, they have released 100 more tables for sale.

The tables will be positioned along 2.5km of Morecambe’s promenade and it is now anticipated that more than 5,000 people will flock to Morecambe to join the celebrations, placing the town as a frontrunner to receive the award for the largest jubilee celebration in the UK.

Coun Tricia Heath, chairman of the festivals and events committee, said: "We are thrilled that Morecambe's Big Jubilee Lunch will be one of the largest in the country!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of Soroptimist International of Morecambe and Heysham at the Jubilee street party record attempt on Morecambe promenade in 2012.

"The weather is looking favourable and it is set to be a great day for all the town to mark this momentous occasion!"

Coun Cary Matthews, chairman of Morecambe Town Council, said: "We are getting very close to the big day and the final preparations are under way.

"This will be a street party to remember and we are looking forward to flying the flag for Morecambe this Jubilee weekend."

Luke Trevaskis, chief executive officer at Morecambe Town Council, said: "A lot of people remember the buzz and excitement of the Jubilee celebrations in 2012 and people often talk about how special an occasion it was, so it is really exciting that this year we have been able to build the Jubilee celebrations into our festival programme and recreate this memorable event.

“We didn’t anticipate the demand for the event would be so high and we are extremely grateful to all our partners including Eden, EDF and Lancaster City Council for their support to make this event a success.

“We are expecting 25,000 people over the weekend and there will be entertainment, food, all things red, white and blue … and (hopefully) the sun!"

Tables for up to six people are available to book at www.ticketsource.co.uk/morecambe-town-council at £10 each, with all proceeds being donated to charity. Attendees are reminded to take their own picnic and chairs.