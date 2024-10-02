Council ‘will try to find positive outcome’ after news Morecambe Bay tourist attraction is set for axe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Carnforth councillors have responded to the news that the visitor centre at the town’s historic railway station is to close.

As we exclusively reported last week, just months before the 80th anniversary year of Brief Encounter, the classic film celebrated at Carnforth station, the trust which runs its Heritage Centre has decided to hand back the lease to Network Rail.

“I don’t want this situation but after taking legal and professional advice, it’s unviable to continue,” said Bob Roe, Carnforth Station and Railway Trust director.

Within the past year, a £2.50 admission charge was introduced but that has failed to help fill the coffers.

Before the Covid pandemic, the Heritage Centre used to attract up to four coachloads of visitors every day but now it was lucky to see one coach a week, Mr Roe said.

Mr Roe also blamed Network Rail for having to make a final decision to hand back the lease.

They own the centre and units at the station from which the trust earns most of its income.

However, Mr Roe said two of the units can’t be used because they need repairs and the delay in sorting them out is losing the trust £2,000 a month.

In a statement on social media, Carnforth Town Council said: “The news of the closure of the Visitor Centre at Carnforth Station by the Station Trust has come as a shock to the whole town.

"Whatever the reasons for the closure, Carnforth Town Council will play an active part in trying to find a positive outcome to the situation, but we wish to make it clear that the town council does not have the financial resources nor the management capacity to take over the running of the centre.

“What we can do, however, is to facilitate discussions between all interested parties, including Northern Rail, their agents Arch, Lancashire County Council and Lancaster City Council with the aim of identifying all possible options to reopen the centre.

“As these discussions progress, we will keep local residents and businesses fully informed through our social media platforms and website.

"We will also provide any further update at the full council meeting on Wednesday October 16.

"Please note this is an 'ordinary' council meeting, where members of the public can comment on matters on the agenda.”