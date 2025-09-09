Bus company Stagecoach is celebrating the centenary of one of its longest and most iconic routes.

A convoy of historic buses will travel the 45-mile 555 route, from Lancaster to Keswick, on Sunday September 14 – and the public will be able to board the immaculately restored vehicles to have a look around.

“The 555 is more than a bus route, it’s a moving piece of history, said Tom Waterhouse, managing director of Stagecoach Cumbria and North Lancashire.

“We wanted to do something special to mark its 100th year and what better than a cavalcade of restored buses traversing the full route through Lancaster, Kendal, Windermere, Ambleside and Keswick?

Only invited guests will travel on the restored vehicles but the public can board to look around.

“It will bring back memories for older passengers and to show how buses have improved, one of our modern double deckers will bring up the rear.”

The Lancaster to Keswick bus route is arguably the most scenic in Britain offering views of six lakes – Windermere, Rydal Water, Grasmere, Thirlmere, Derwent Water and Bassenthwaite Lake – and traversing the foot of Helvellyn, England’s third-highest mountain.

Launched by Henry Meageen as the Westmorland Main Service in 1925, it was operated by Ribble Motor Services for most of its life, initially as service 68. It became the 555 in 1969 and has carried that route number ever since under Cumberland Motor Services and latterly Stagecoach.

All the vehicles have been restored with loving care by the Ribble Vehicle Preservation Trust

They include a 1965 single deck Leyland Leopard, a type widely used on Ribble’s longer routes from the 1960s to the 1980s, and a 1962 Leyland PD3 double decker, once a common sight on Ribble’s city services in Carlisle.

They are joined by two more vehicles, a 1976 Ribble Leyland Atlantean double decker, which remained in service until 1990 and would have been seen on the 555 in the 1980s, and a Volvo B10M single decker built in 1996, which is typical of a Kendal based vehicle seen in The Lakes in the early 2000s

The 55 route from Lancaster to Keswick is one of Stagecoach's longest and most iconic routes.

Lance Jobson, RVPT company secretary said: ““The Ribble Vehicle Preservation Trust is proud to play a key role in keeping the North West’s rich transport heritage alive. Our volunteers work tirelessly to restore and maintain historic buses, many of which once operated on routes like the 555.

"Events like this give us the chance to showcase our collection and share the story of Ribble’s transport history with new generations. It’s about preserving the past so people can experience it first-hand today.”

Alongside the historic buses is a present day Alexander Dennis Enviro400 double decker, which features Lazzerini high-backed seats with extra leg room, tables with wireless charging pads, USB points, and next-stop announcements and indicators.

The convoy leaves Lancaster Bus Station at 9am, stopping at Kendal bus depot from 9.50am to 10.20am, Grasmere Stocks Lane at 11.10am, Grasmere Broadgate at 11.40am, Swirls car park, Thirlmere, from noon to 12.10pm and reaching Keswick coach park at 12.30pm.

It returns from Keswick at 2pm, calling at The Swan, Grasmere, at 2.50pm and Kendal Bus Station at 3.40pm, arriving at Lancaster Bus Station at 4.30pm.

Tom added: “We’re very proud of the 555 service which is why we invested £3million in 2023 in nine state-of-the-art double deckers to give passengers the best possible experience.

“There is no better way to see the Lakes than from the top deck of the 555 and now, thanks to the national fare cap, passengers can travel all the way from Lancaster to Keswick for a bargain £3 fare.”

The 555 runs hourly throughout the year and twice an hour during the busiest summer months.

You can download a copy of the Lakes By Bus timetable here

Details of all Stagecoach bus services in Cumbria are on the Stagecoach website or download the Stagecoach app to plan your journey, buy tickets and get real-time information on bus running.

For more information about RVPT’s work, visit www.rvpt.co.uk