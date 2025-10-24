Step back in time for a fascinating tour to celebrate 200 years since the birth of Thomas Storey.

Taking place on Tuesday October 28 and led by award-winning Lancaster-based Blue Badge tourist guide Gregory Wright, the tour explores the life and legacy of Thomas Storey and the building that bears his name.

Highlights of Storey's life include being elected as Mayor of Lancaster multiple times, receiving a knighthood for his work, and standing for parliament.

A historically important pioneer in many ways, his life is heavily woven into the history and development of the Lancaster we know today.

The Storey in Lancaster.

The evening begins at 6pm and concludes with refreshments to round off the celebration.

• Tour takes place 6pm to 7pm

• 7pm to 8pm Refreshments

Tickets are free and can be booked at www.lancaster.gov.uk/storey-tour