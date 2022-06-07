Carnforth's Big Jubilee Weekend celebrates Queen and community in style: In pictures

The celebrations started on Thursday with entertainment, music, community choirs and a range of fairground rides before a torch relay involving community groups around Carnforth High School culminated in the town clerk, Bob Bailey, handing the torch over to Linda Denby, founder of Carnforth Wombles, to light the Jubilee Beacon.

After a very wet morning on Friday, a Community Sports Day for all the family was enjoyed with a variety of ‘traditional’ sports day activities, eight table football games running simultaneously, funfair, pizza and ice cream!

On Saturday, lower Market Street and the War Memorial Gardens was the location for the Big Jubilee Lunch. Hundreds turned up in glorious sunshine to share ‘friendship, food and fun’ – the theme of the day.

The town was transformed into a sea of red, white and blue and everyone enjoyed local musicians and performers and the Northern Heights Dance and Ariel group, who wowed the crowds with their performances throughout the day.

Town Mayor Chris Smith and David Morris MP judged the best crown – with joint winners being the two children who actually entered the competition!

Finally, on Sunday there was a commemorative parade and service to celebrate the Queen’s unique reign.

Local community groups were led off by the mayor from upper Market Street to the War Memorial Gardens where the crowds waved their flags and enjoyed an impromptu performance by Northern Heights before a special service was held.

Mayor Chris Smith said: “The Carnforth Big Jubilee Weekend was, without doubt, the most ambitious project ever undertaken by Carnforth Town Council. With limited resources we think that the town truly paid tribute to the incredible reign of the Queen over 70 years whilst celebrating our fantastic Carnforth community through sharing, friendship and fun.

"The Carnforth Big Jubilee Weekend will live long in the memory and we are justifiably proud of what we have been able to achieve.”

