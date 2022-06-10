Can you help trace family of late Lancaster RAF serviceman Sgt John Proctor?

Brenda Kelly is trying to trace living relatives of WW2 RAF Sgt John Alston Proctor.

Sgt Proctor was born on September 7 1922 in Conwy, North Wales.

He was the only son of Horace Alston Proctor of Preston and Ethel Gracie of Lancaster. Ethel’s parents were William Gracie and Hephzibah Wright.

Sgt John Alston Proctor.

Sgt Proctor died on May 1 1943 at the age of 20 in Harderwijk, Gelderland, Netherlands, and is buried in a Commonwealth War Grave in Harderwijk.

He is listed as being Air Gunner Lancaster ED771 PO-E, with No 467 Squadron (RAAF).

A Dutch man who tends his grave would like to contact Sgt Proctor's living relatives.

Brenda, who lives in Southport, can be contacted by email at [email protected] or by telephone on 07551 966588 if anyone can help.

Sgt John Alston Proctor's grave in the Netherlands.