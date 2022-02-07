Beaker from house clearance near Lancaster makes £3,200 at auction

The hand-decorated, handle-less vessel is inscribed with ‘Nelson 2nd April Baltic’ and 'The glorious 1st August, 14th February'. Photo: 1818 Auctioneers

The hand-decorated, handle-less vessel is inscribed with ‘Nelson 2nd April Baltic’ and 'The glorious 1st August, 14th February'.

1818 Auctioneers saleroom manager Bill Nelson says it’s likely to be part of a service that belonged to Admiral Horatio Lord Nelson, the British naval commander and national hero famous for his naval victories against the French during the Napoleonic Wars.

“It commemorates the day in 1801 when Nelson destroyed the Danish fleet at Copenhagen," Bill said. "Pieces rarely come up for auction and that’s why it sold so well.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was part of a small clearance of a house in Arnside, which also included a collection of 18th century glass and other quality items, and it was bought by a collector in the south of England.