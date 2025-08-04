40 pictures as Morecambe 1940s Revival Festival makes a welcome return

This popular festival is not just a military throwback - but one focused on all of the music, fashion, dance and social history of the decade.
Free daytime events included live music and entertainment both indoors and outdoors from a host of vintage performers and impersonators, including the Accrington Pipe Band – the oldest civilian pipe band in the world.
In addition, the festival featured a vintage market, vintage hair and make-up stands, a NAAFI-style cafe for light refreshments, a historic vehicle display and live re-enactment groups.
New for 2025 and marking 80 years since the end of World War Two, a Victory Dance took place at The Trimpell on the Saturday evening, with entertainment provided by Boogie Bill and the Billionaires.
Our photographer Kelvin Lister-Stuttard snapped festival-goers making the most of the sunshine to enjoy the event.
