19 rare retro pictures show comedy legend Eric Morecambe visiting Lancaster and his hometown of Morecambe

Eric Morecambe took his famous name from the town of his birth and achieved nationwide adoration.

But despite his rise to stardom, Eric would try to make the time to return to his hometown and was always proud of his northern roots.

On his last visit to the area he opened an old people’s housing scheme in Lancaster and would often be found getting involved in community events.

Eric was held in high regard by locals and whenever he visited Morecambe they would send him back home to Harpenden, in Hertfordshire, with his car boot stashed with Morecambe Bay shrimps, sticks of Morecambe rock and fistfuls of crab claws.

A look through our archives unearthed these 19 pictures of the comedian during some of these visits to Morecambe and Lancaster. We hope they bring you sunshine!

1 . Memories of Eric Eric Morecambe playing the fool at the opening of Cartmel Day Centre. This picture was loaned to us by Jennifer Mortimer, far right.

2 . Memories of Eric Eric Morecambe strikes his customary pose after receiving an honorary degree in literature from Lancaster University in 1977.

3 . Memories of Eric Eric Morecambe greets Rev Amos Cresswell at the opening of sheltered accommodation in Lancaster.