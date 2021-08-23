Youngsters name therapy rooms at Morecambe's new CancerCare centre

Some of the Trumacar youngsters at the new centre.

The local charity ran a competition for students at the school, asking them to suggest names based on their favourite things about living in the Morecambe Area.

Engagement officer Sarah Drake said: “The rooms at our new Morecambe centre will be used for counselling, aromatherapy and CancerCare’s work with children and young people and they are really important spaces for the people we help as they cope with cancer or bereavement.

"We loved reading all the children’s entries and were impressed with how much they had thought about their suggestions.”

Cutting the ribbon on the new Seashells room.

A panel of staff from CancerCare selected four room names and invited the winners to officially open the therapy rooms at the centre with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The chosen names are as follows: Half Moon Bay (suggested by Tyler, Maddison, Della, Francesca, Chloe, Darcie & Ollie), Beach (suggested by Eva, Esmee & Kai), Cove (suggested by Kayden) and Seashells (suggested by Evie).

CancerCare is a local charity helping people affected by cancer or bereavement. For more information about the services available, visit www.cancercare.org.uk or call 01524 381820.