Rebecca McCartney, 24, has completed her challenge to swim the equivalent 22 miles of the English Channel, raising over £1,300 for Unique Kidz and Co.

Rebecca, who has Down’s Syndrome and attends the charity’s adult day service, 4Ever Unique, has only recently started swimming regularly. On the 1st March, she dove into her fundraising challenge to raise money for the charity she and her friends benefit from. She completed the miles on 7th May.

Kathryn, Rebecca’s mum, said on her JustGiving page. “Rebecca loves going to 4Ever Unique, she attends 3 days a week and we don't know what we would do without it. Rebecca started attending Unique Kidz and Co when we first moved here in 2012, it gives Rebecca opportunities to socialise safely with her friends while learning life skills and having a great time.”

Swimming at Salt Ayre, Rebecca needed to complete 1403 lengths of the 25m pool to total the equivalent miles of the channel crossing. Averaging around 100 lengths at a time, Rebecca kept her supporters up to date with her progress on her JustGiving page.

Rebecca said “I really enjoy swimming, especially when I go underwater. I love coming to Unique Kidz and Co and wanted to help raise some money. Thank you to everyone who has sponsored me so far.”

Jordan Halpin, Head of Fundraising said “Rebecca’s commitment and endurance has been inspirational. We are all so proud that she took on this challenge for Unique Kidz and Co and to raise over £1,300 will help us continue to support her and her friends achieve more amazing things like this!”

Founded in 2009, Unique Kidz and Co was set up by two mums, Denise and Jane, who were unable to find suitable childcare for their own disabled children. Fast forward to today and the charity now runs from its own building in Morecambe and has grown its services to include afterschool, holiday and weekend clubs for children aged 5-18, stay and play sessions for under 5’s, a sibling’s group, a toy library, and a daytime support service for young adults with disabilities aged 18-30. The charity has lots of exciting plans for the future to help make sure young people with disabilities have as many opportunities as possible.