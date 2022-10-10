World Mental Health Day 2022: Here are 11 things you can do in Lancashire good for your mental health
It’s World Mental Health Day today (October 10) and there are plenty of things to do in Lancashire that can help to give you a lift if you are feeling low.
By Jon Peake
Monday, 10th October 2022, 12:12 pm
On top of talking, getting out in nature is proven to boost your mental health, so we've come up with a bunch of things you can do that can help to lift your mood.
Here are 11 things you can do in Lancashire good for your mental health …
For where to turn in Lancashire for help and advice click here
