Workshops and exhibition tell stories of Lancaster women’s menopause journeys

Stories and artwork created by participants of a menopause project will go on display this month.

Kath McDonald from King Street Arts in Lancaster conducted a study that explored how women discuss their personal experiences of menopause, and has been holding workshops over the past two years that enabled women to express their thoughts and changes to their bodies and mind through clay sculpture.

The Venus Revisited project, which was supported by the Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board, recently concluded and a publication compiled by the participants, each writing about their own experiences and including information about local support services, will soon be available in GP surgeries, libraries and community hubs in the region.

Alongside this, an exhibition featuring drawings, photos and other artwork from the workshops will be on display at Lancaster University’s Health Innovation Campus from Wednesday October 23 to Wednesday November 6.

Some of the work carried out at the Venus Revisited exhibition and workshops.

Kath said: “Although the menopause is now a hot topic, my 2022 pilot study found that many women participants had never discussed their personal experiences of the rapid change it can bring, with anyone else.

“As a result, they often felt socially isolated, had no context to know if their symptoms and changes were similar to anyone else's, and this could negatively impact on their sense of self image.

“The Venus Revisited project has created a safe space for women to come together and talk about the changes they have experienced, compare notes with others in a similar position, explore their new sense of self and body in clay and drawing, to celebrate the discovery of their older selves.

“You can now see these celebrations of older womanhood, alternative blueprints of beauty in this Instagram-driven world, at the Health Innovation Campus and the project is asking for your own comments and experience as part of the exhibition.”

Dr Jennifer Horrocks is a GP from Bay Medical, who facilitated one of the workshop sessions, and says it is something that she would like to see rolled out across Lancashire and south Cumbria.

She said: “This has been a great, innovative arts project and has added tremendous value to our local community, truly enhancing these women's experience of their menopause journey.”

For more information about the project, visit www.kingstreetstudios.art or contact [email protected]