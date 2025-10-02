Women’s wellbeing evening raises £1,200 for Lancaster cancer charity

A charity evening dedicated to inspiring and empowering women raised £1,282.

CancerCare’s Women’s Wellbeing Evening was held on September 28 at The Old Gun Shop, formerly The Herbarium.

Guests were able to browse stalls offering a range of wellness products and were treated to a mini complementary treatment provided by CancerCare’s therapists.

Holistic Women’s Empowerment Coach and Somatic Mentor Sally Fazeli guided the room through an EFT tapping session, while breast cancer survivor and author Victoria Birchall gave a talk on her cancer diagnosis before conducting a sound bath.

Lisa Lambert, Victoria Birchall, Sally Fazeli and Kat Michaels at the event. Photo by Lauren Hall Photo & Video.

CancerCare provides one-to-one counselling and mcomplementary therapies to adults and children affected by cancer, life-shortening illness and bereavement.

Event lead Lisa Lambert said: “We had the most beautiful evening and we are so grateful to everyone who joined us to celebrate and support each other. It was inspiring to see so many women come together to share their stories and experiences.

"We hope everyone enjoyed taking time to relax and unwind. Thank you to our two guest speakers, Victoria and Sally, for their inspiring talks and demonstrations, and to our stallholders and therapists who joined us, too.

“At CancerCare, we encourage people of all ages to take some time out for their own wellbeing and consider if holistic therapies could benefit them. For people going through cancer treatment or experiencing a bereavement, complementary therapy, such as massage, reiki, or aromatherapy, can help – from easing physical symptoms to promoting relaxation and better sleep.

“If you would like to learn more about any of the therapies you enjoyed on the evening, or have any questions about the event, please contact us on 01524 381820 or email [email protected].”