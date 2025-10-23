Women in Lancaster district urged to come forward for lifesaving breast cancer checks

This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, NHS England in the North West is urging eligible women to come forward for vital breast cancer screening when invited by the NHS.

Breast screening (also known as a mammogram) checks breasts for signs of cancer and can detect cancer before people may notice any signs and symptoms.

In the north west, 71% of eligible women attended their breast screening appointments in the year 2023/24, up from 66.7% the year prior, however, a significant number of women are still missing the potentially lifesaving test.

People registered as female with a GP are automatically invited for NHS breast screening for the first time between the ages of 50 and 53, then every three years until their 71st birthday.

The Breast Screening Unit at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

Women aged 71 and over can self-refer for screening if needed.

While most women attending screening will receive peace of mind that they have no early signs of breast cancer, the NHS encourages women to ensure they continue to check their breasts regularly between their screening appointments and to get any unusual changes checked out by their GP.

Tricia Spedding, head of public health for NHS England in the North West, said: “Breast screening detects thousands of breast cancers each year, but we know that some people may be reluctant to come forward for a number of different reasons, or it may not be a priority in their busy lives.

“Breast screening is incredibly important as it can detect cancer at an early stage when it’s more treatable, and before people may experience signs and symptoms. And for most women the result is all clear and provides peace of mind.

Women are being urged to attend their breast screening appointments when called.

“When invited by the NHS, please attend your appointment as soon as you can, and if you have any concerns, speak to your GP or local breast screening service.”

Breast screening is just one of the ways NHS is prioritising prevention and early detection to ensure our communities live healthier for longer, as part of the 10 Year Health Plan.

For more information about breast screening, including what happens at your appointment, visit the NHS website at www.nhs.uk/tests-and-treatments/breast-screening-mammogram/