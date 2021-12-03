Whistleblower Lancaster surgeon publishes second book on experiences in NHS

Peter Duffy.

Peter Duffy was a consultant urologist at the University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Trust when he spoke out about his concerns.

His first book “Whistle in the Wind: Life, death, detriment and dismissal in the NHS” was published in 2019, and was written about Mr Duffy's 35 years of experience on the front line of the NHS, charting his career pathway from auxiliary nurse and unskilled operating theatre orderly to senior consultant surgeon and head of department.

And he has now published "Smoke and Mirrors: An NHS whistleblower witch-hunt", which continues the story of his fight, and the harassment he received as a result.

Peter Duffy's new book is available on Amazon.

Amazon describes the book as "a dark, factual and chilling account that would be dismissed as implausible if it were fiction.

"At times resembling a contemporary Kafkaesque nightmare, as the narrative unfolds it becomes clear that the NHS is nowhere near finished with a doctor, surgeon and whistleblower who dared to stand his ground and defend his principles.

"Far from being over, the harassment, retaliation and psychological harms are about to be dramatically intensified."

Mr Duffy told the Lancaster Guardian in 2018 how a 10-year campaign against him left him ill and feeling unable to work in the NHS again.

The father-of-three was labelled racist by colleagues after he raised concerns to the Care Quality Commission about alleged medical malpractice within the urology department at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

Mr Duffy was later awarded a £102,000 payout by an employment tribunal in Manchester, and now works at Noble's Hospital on the Isle of Man, which has a separate health system from the UK.

And last week, trust booses apologised after an independent review found 520 patients suffered 'actual or potential harm' in the failing urology department, and 72 areas needing improvement.