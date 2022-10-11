Wellbeing week to be held in Lancaster

The week will focus upon wellbeing activities across the city and will include a range of activities from volunteering and sharing talents to physical activity and mental health support.

The week will begin with a free community event and barbecue at Lancaster Methodist Church in Scotforth Road on October 29, 11am to 4pm, closing with a wellbeing day at the Cornerstone in Dalton Square on November 5, 10am to 4pm, leading into the Light Up Lancaster activities.

Throughout the week there will be a range of wellbeing activities taking place including the memory cafe, Hanks for the Memories, focusing on the music and memories of the 50s, 60s and 70s, our bereavement support activities, grief cafe and board games night.

The Cornerstone. Photo: Google Street View