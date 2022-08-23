Week of community action as Carnforth celebrates 'Great Big Green Week'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carnforth Town Council will be officially supporting the Great Big Green Week, which runs from September 24 to October 2.

Already confirmed for the event is the Carnforth Great Big Green Day on September 24 at Crag Bank Village Hall from 10am.

This will be a celebration of what action the Carnforth community is taking to protect our planet, parks and green spaces.

You will be able to hear how the Carnforth Neighbourhood Plan, now in its final stages and one of the first in the country to be carbon neutral, focuses on improving air quality and traffic control, protecting the environment and promoting sustainable, affordable and self-sufficient housing.

You can find out about the electric car sharing scheme - jointly developed by Lancashire County, Lancaster City and Carnforth Town Councils - which will be launched soon, and have the opportunity to look at a range of electric vehicles including an all-electric refuse collection vehicle.

There will be also be an opportunity to hear what volunteer and community groups are doing to enhance our local environment and how you can get involved.

On September 24 there will be a guided visit to the Halton Lune Hydro from 2-4pm, including a walk down the river track to learn about ‘fish health checks’, how debris is removed from the river and the hydro and solar system that feeds a micro grid.

On September 29, Carnforth Town Council will be hosting the Carnforth Great Big Clean-Up, including litter picking and weed clearance, from 10am at the War memorial Gardens.

Carnforth Town Council would also like to hear from anyone who can pledge a 'random act of greenness' to reduce their impact on the environment either as a one-off or as part of a permanent lifestyle change.

