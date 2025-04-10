Warning issued over fake prescription drugs after deaths of two people

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents in Cumbria are being warned of the dangers of taking fake prescription drugs which may have been bought online, through messaging chats or on the street.

The move comes after the recent deaths of two people in Cumbria.

Circumstances surrounding the deaths have raised concerns about the possible use of this medication.

The drugs subject to the warning are thought to have been sold as diazepam (‘Valium’).

Using drugs obtained in this way without a prescription means there are no guarantees as to what the drugs bought may actually contain, or the dosage levels. They often come in blister packs to look more convincing.

The only safe way to use prescription medicines and guarantee their authenticity is when they are prescribed by a medical professional such as a GP, and obtained from a pharmacist.

Diazepam is a drug only available on prescription in the UK and used to treat anxiety, muscle spasms and seizures or fits.

Partners including Cumberland Council, Westmorland and Furness Council, Cumbria Police, local NHS services, the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, and Recovery Steps Cumbria have now joined forces to warn members of the public who may be buying drugs without a medical prescription.

The partners would also ask anyone who is aware of someone using drugs outside of a prescription to make those people aware of this warning and the risks.

Anyone who may have bought drugs online is advised not to take them, to destroy them safely by taking them to a local pharmacy, and contact their GP about any health concerns they may have.

If someone has taken any such medication and starts to feel unwell, they should contact 999 immediately and follow the instructions given.

In the event of an overdose, naloxone may reverse its effects and people should seek medical advice.

The signs that someone may have overdosed include reduced consciousness, fitting (seizures), difficulty breathing (long pauses between breaths compared to normal, snoring or raspy breathing), blue or pale lips, fingers or toes, and pale, cold and clammy skin.

Anyone who has information about these types of drugs can contact police on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.