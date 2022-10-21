According to End Fuel Poverty Coalition 16.4 million people will be in fuel poverty this winter, including thousands in Lancashire.

Across the county, libraries, churches and community centres will open their doors to offer people a warm and welcome space as the cold weather starts to bite and energy bills soar.

As part of the warm programme, the county council will ensure that the facilities are in a position to offer additional advice to the people using them and can also direct residents to other services that can help to alleviate food and fuel poverty.

Dozens of warm and welcome spaces are free to visit across Lancashire this autumn and winter

The councillor behind the original proposal for the scheme earlier this year, County Cllr Gina Dowding, said: “I think it is astonishing in one of the richest countries in the world, we have not managed to meet a minimum standard of equality to ensure that every household can meet their basic human needs. Food, shelter, warmth and community connections – meeting these needs is what every civilised society should provide.”

Warm and Welcome – Lancashire libraries

Here is a list of libraries in Lancashire that are designated warm and welcome spaces and their opening hours.

There is no charge and all have disabled access.

Other Warm and Welcome spaces in Lancashire

The Salvation Army, Harrington Street, Preston (From October 31) – visit salvationarmy.org for more information.

Interwoven Christian Community and Church, Lourdes Ave, Lostock Hall, Preston – visit interwovenchurch.co.uk for more information.

Higher Walton Community Centre, Higher Walton Road – visit allsaintshigherwalton.org for more information.

St Aiden’s Church, Station Road, Bamber Bridge – visit aidanleonard.co.uk for more information.

Leyland Baptist Church, Leyland Lane, Leyland – visit leylandbaptist.org for more information.

Holy Trinity Church Hall, Hoghton – visit holytrinityhoghton.com for more information.

St John’s Church, Leyland Lane, Leyland – visit stjohnsleyland.co.uk for more information.

Freckleton Methodist Church, Kirkham Road, Preston – visit freckletonmethodistchurch.org for more information.

Kirkham Methodist Church, Nelson Street, Kirkham – visit kirkhammethodist.org for more information.

Chorley URC, Hollinshead Street, Chorley – visit chorleyurc.org for more information.

Great Eccleston Free Methodist Church, Hall Lane, Great Eccleston – visit greatecclestonchurch.com for more information.

Leyland United Reformed Church, Quin Street, Leyland.