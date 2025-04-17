Wards at Royal Lancaster Infirmary to reopen to visitors after norovirus outbreak

The Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

Ward 35 and the Acute Medical Unit at Royal Lancaster Infirmary are to reopen to visitors after a norovirus outbreak.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visiting was suspended on Monday due to a norovirus outbreak affecting patients and colleagues.

University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust has now said both areas will reopen for visiting as of tomorrow, Friday April, in the afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Relatives and carers of patients on Ward 35 and the AMU will be updated and informed of the visiting conditions directly,” a spokesman said.

"Thank you to everyone for your patience and support throughout.”

Get more information on norovirus online at https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/norovirus/#:~:text=How%20to%20treat%20norovirus%20yourself,in%202%20to%203%20days