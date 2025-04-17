Wards at Royal Lancaster Infirmary to reopen to visitors after norovirus outbreak
Ward 35 and the Acute Medical Unit at Royal Lancaster Infirmary are to reopen to visitors after a norovirus outbreak.
Visiting was suspended on Monday due to a norovirus outbreak affecting patients and colleagues.
University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust has now said both areas will reopen for visiting as of tomorrow, Friday April, in the afternoon.
"Relatives and carers of patients on Ward 35 and the AMU will be updated and informed of the visiting conditions directly,” a spokesman said.
"Thank you to everyone for your patience and support throughout.”
Get more information on norovirus online at https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/norovirus/#:~:text=How%20to%20treat%20norovirus%20yourself,in%202%20to%203%20days
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.