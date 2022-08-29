Walk supports cancer charity close to Heysham family’s hearts

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Team Eve trekkers are made up of friends and family from across the north, including Heysham resident Dominic Bell.

“The Eve Appeal is a charity close to my family’s heart,” Dominic said. “Our mum succumbed to ovarian cancer in 2001 and in 2016 my sister Jo had womb cancer, but happily she was treated early and made a full recovery.

"Since 2017, with family and friends, we have organised various fundraising walks – both here in the UK and in the Himalayas – and, to date, have raised over £10,500 for The Eve Appeal.

Some of the Team Eve trekkers.

“This year, Team Eve Trekkers will be taking on the Yorkshire Three Peaks – a gruelling 24-mile walk, climbing the mountains of Pen-y-Ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough, a total ascent of over 5,000 feet.

“The team is made up of a bunch of friends and family from across the north.”

Jo, who lives in Baildon, West Yorkshire, said: “I was diagnosed with womb cancer in 2016. Fortunately, I knew the symptoms of gynaecological cancer and made sure I was referred to a specialist quickly.

"I had surgery shortly after and have been cancer free for over six years. The Eve Appeal is a fantastic charity, funding ground-breaking research into gynaecological cancer. Their funding stream has been hit over the past couple of years due to the pandemic, so we are keen to raise as much as possible for them!”

The Eve Appeal is the leading UK national charity funding research and raising awareness into the five gynaecological cancers – womb, ovarian, cervical, vulval and vaginal.

Every day 60 women in the UK are diagnosed with a gynaecological cancer, and 21 die.