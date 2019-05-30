Volunteers raise awareness to help Third World women

Teams of volunteers who make reusable menstruation kits for distribution in Third World countries joined together in Morecambe for Menstruation Hygiene day.

Days for Girls volunteers provides health education and reusable menstruation kits to womenand girls to help them stay in work and at school.

There are two local teams – Lune Valley Days for Girls Team and Arnside Days for Girls team – who make the reusable kits which are distributed by Morecambe-based One Woman at a Time charity, in Kenya Nepal, Uganda, Malawi, Ethiopia and Zambia.

The volunteers from Arnside and the Lune Valley met at the Venus and Cupid statue in Morecambe to raise awareness of Menstruation Hygiene Day. The day was started by WASH United (Wash, Sanitation and Health), a group in Germany, set to raise awareness that it is okay to talk openly about menstruation.

The website, menstrualhygieneday.org, states: “Poor menstrual hygiene caused by a lack of education on the issue, persisting taboos and stigma, limited access to hygienic menstrual products and poor sanitation infrastructure undermines the educational opportunities, health and overall social status of women and girls around the world. As a result, millions of women and girls are kept from reaching their full potential.”