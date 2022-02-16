Visiting restrictions to be eased at Morecambe Bay hospitals including Royal Lancaster Infirmary

Visiting restrictions are to be eased at Morecambe Bay hospitals including the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

From tomorrow, a controlled booking system will be reinstated to enable one named visitor per patient to visit. Visits will be limited to a maximum of one hour per day. However, this is being kept under close review.

To ensure everyone’s safety, restrictions will remain in place on wards where there are active Covid-19 positive patients.

There is also no change to the existing Children’s, Neonates and Maternity visiting arrangements or to previously agreed visiting arrangements for patients who fit the criteria for Johns Campaign, where there are exceptional circumstances, or the patient is at end of life. These will be assessed on a case-to-case basis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bridget Lees, executive chief nurse, UHMBT, said: "We understand how important and beneficial visiting it to our patients and we are glad to be in a position to ease our restrictions.

"Whilst this is of course a positive step for us, our patients and their loved ones, we will continue to keep this under review as we have done throughout the pandemic.”

A booking system will be used to avoid congestion in the hospitals. Bookings will only be taken between the hours of 10am - 12pm, Monday to Friday. Only one booking can be made at a time.

Multiple bookings will not be possible, except on a Friday when visits for the weekend and following Monday can be arranged. Each patient will be entitled to one visit per day from one named visitor.

Visitors will be advised to complete Lateral Flow Tests (ordered through the national government system) and complete twice weekly testing during weeks that they are visiting their loved ones. While the trust will not ask, it is asked that the public co-operate to protect trust staff and patients.

In order to make a booking, visitors must call the main hospital switchboards as below between 10am and noon, Monday to Friday, to be put through to the relevant ward or department:

Royal Lancaster Infirmary: 01524 65944

Furness General Hospital: 01229 870870

Westmorland General Hospital: 01539 732288