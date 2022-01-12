Variety show to be held as new parents thank Lancaster hospital staff

Willow and Dakota.

As we reported last year, parents Kira and Dan Tyrrell are hosting the show at Lancaster’s Grand Theatre to thank the Royal Lancaster Infirmary for the care given to baby daughters Willow and Dakota, born in June 2020.

Money raised by the event will fund the latest equipment for University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust to help make patients more comfortable and ensure they get the best possible care and treatment.