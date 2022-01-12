Variety show to be held as new parents thank Lancaster hospital staff

A variety show at Lancaster's Grand Theatre on Friday will raise money for Bay Hospitals Charity.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 4:55 am
Willow and Dakota.

As we reported last year, parents Kira and Dan Tyrrell are hosting the show at Lancaster’s Grand Theatre to thank the Royal Lancaster Infirmary for the care given to baby daughters Willow and Dakota, born in June 2020.

Money raised by the event will fund the latest equipment for University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust to help make patients more comfortable and ensure they get the best possible care and treatment.

The variety show takes place at 7pm on Friday January 14. Tickets, at £10, are on sale here.

