Variety show raises £2,000 for children’s care at Royal Lancaster Infirmary

The show, at the Grand Theatre in Lancaster, was hosted by mum and dad Kira and Dan Tyrrell in gratitude for the care given to baby daughters Willow and Dakota, born in June 2020.

The twins were born prematurely, but are now in the best of health thanks to the care provided by University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust.

A number of local performers took to the stage, including singers Gabby Dams and Scott Cartwright, pole artist Jess Raby, Lancaster-area band The LA3s, Taiko Drummers, and performers from Elite Dance Studios.

People taking part in the variety show.

Dan’s dad Mick stepped in at the last minute to take on the role of compere after Baz Mills, singer in Lancaster band Massive Wagons, was unable to take part.

The band donated autographed merchandise which was auctioned on the night to raise additional funds.

The theatre provided the venue free-of-charge, meaning proceeds from ticket sales and the auction could all be donated to Bay Hospitals Charity. The show was the latest in a series of successful fundraising activities by the family.

Kira, who works as a member of the operating theatre team at Westmorland General Hospital, said: “As the day got closer I was unsure I could pull it off. We had a few hiccups which I managed to sort, and I am pleased to say that the night went off without a hitch.

Willow and Dakota.

“Thank you to each and every person that supported and attended the event for a cause close to our hearts.

“I had the pleasure of talking to another family who thanked us for sharing and speaking out about our experiences, showing that neonatal intensive care unit families are not alone."

Bay Hospitals Charity funds the latest equipment for University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust to help make patients more comfortable and ensure they get the best possible care and treatment.

Bay Hospitals Charity manager Judith Read said: “Willow and Dakota are going to be very proud in the future when they see what their mum and dad achieved and the difference their donation will make.”