The cheese may be contaminated with listeria which can cause serious illness 🚨

An urgent recall has been issued for cheese products that may have been contaminated with listeria.

In rare cases listeria can cause serious complications, such as meningitis.

Consumers are being warned not to eat the 18 items from JOD Food Products.

An urgent recall has been issued for cheese products which are feared to have been contaminated with the “presence of Listeria monocytogenes.”

Anyone who has bought any of the 18 contaminated cheeses from JOD Food Products has been urged by the Food Standards Agency not to eat it and return it to the store it was bought from for a full refund.

Eating food contaminated with listeria can cause serious illness and in rare cases complications such as meningitis. Those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems are more vulnerable.

The Food Standards Agency have issued an urgent recall over 18 cheese products. | Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

Full list of cheese products urgently recalled:

Spar Old Irish Creamery Cheddar with Chilli: Pack size: 150g, use by: May 25, 2025

Pack size: 150g, use by: May 25, 2025 Horgans Irish Smoked Cheddar: Pack size: 150g, use by: May 25, 2025

Pack size: 150g, use by: May 25, 2025 Old Irish Creamery Cheese Irish Cheddar with Red Wine: Pack size: 150g and 1.2 kg, best before: May 1, 2025 and May 4, 2025

Pack size: 150g and 1.2 kg, best before: May 1, 2025 and May 4, 2025 Old Irish Creamery Cheese Irish Cheddar with Sriracha: Pack size: 150g, best before: May 15, 2025; May 20, 2025; and May 29, 2025

Pack size: 150g, best before: May 15, 2025; May 20, 2025; and May 29, 2025 Old Irish Creamery Cheese Pepper Cheese: Pack size: 150g, best before: May 29, 2025

Pack size: 150g, best before: May 29, 2025 Old Irish Creamery Cheese Irish Sage Cheddar: Pack size: 150g, best before: May 20, 2025

Pack size: 150g, best before: May 20, 2025 Old Irish Creamery Cheese Irish Cheddar with Caesar Salad: Pack size: 150g, best before: May 20, 2025

Pack size: 150g, best before: May 20, 2025 Old Irish Creamery Cheese Irish Cheddar with Coffee: Pack size: 150g, best before: May 20, 2025

Pack size: 150g, best before: May 20, 2025 Claddagh Bo Irish Cheddar Cheese with Irish Whiskey: Pack size: 2.4kg, best before: July 18, 2025

Pack size: 2.4kg, best before: July 18, 2025 Claddagh Bo Irish Cheddar Cheese with Porter Beer: Pack size: 2.4kg, best before: June 29, 2025 and July 17, 2025

Pack size: 2.4kg, best before: June 29, 2025 and July 17, 2025 Irish Cheddar with Murphy’s Stout: Pack size: 150g and 1.2kg, best before: May 15, 2025

Pack size: 150g and 1.2kg, best before: May 15, 2025 Old Irish Creamery Cheese Irish Cheddar Oak Smoked: Pack size: 150g and 1.2kg, best before: May 15, 2025 and May 25, 2025

Pack size: 150g and 1.2kg, best before: May 15, 2025 and May 25, 2025 Old Irish Creamery Cheese Irish Cheddar with Chilli: Pack size: 1.2kg, best before: May 15, 2025

Pack size: 1.2kg, best before: May 15, 2025 Old Irish Creamery Cheese Irish Cheddar with Chives: Pack size: 150g, best before: May 4, 2025 and May 29, 2025

Pack size: 150g, best before: May 4, 2025 and May 29, 2025 Old Irish Creamery Cheese Irish Cheddar with Cranberries: Pack size: 150g, best before: May 29, 2025

Pack size: 150g, best before: May 29, 2025 Old Irish Creamery Cheese Irish Cheddar with Garlic & Herbs: Pack size: 150g, Best before: May 1 2025; May 4, 2025; May 15, 2025; and May 29, 2025

Pack size: 150g, Best before: May 1 2025; May 4, 2025; May 15, 2025; and May 29, 2025 Old Irish Creamery Cheese Irish Cheddar with Irish Porter: Pack size: 150g, Best before: May 20, 2025 and May 29, 2025

Pack size: 150g, Best before: May 20, 2025 and May 29, 2025 Old Irish Creamery Cheese Irish Cheddar with Irish Whiskey: Pack size: 150g and 1.2kg, Best before: May 15, 2025

What is listeria?

Listeria is a bacteria that can contaminate many different types of food. According to the Centre for Disease Control, people who eat food contaminated with Listeria can develop a Listeria infection.

What are the risks?

People who eat foods contaminated by Listeria can get a a Listeria infection. Symptoms can be similar to flu and include: a high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea.

However, in rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications, such as meningitis.

Some people are more vulnerable to Listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems.

If you have bought the above products do not eat them. Instead, return them to where they were purchased for a full refund. Any customers with queries or concerns can contact JOD Food Products on 00353 6371209.

You can find out more about the products that have been recalled at the Food Standard’s Agency.