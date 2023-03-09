It's one of three to be taken over near the university's campuses in March as part of the BRIT Challenge.

The BRIT Challenge is an annual event aimed at improving the mental health and fitness of young adults and students throughout the UK and raise vital funds for local, regional and national charities, alongside BRIT.

This year’s theme is '23' and sees the challenge run from January 23 to March 23.

Andy Keir, deputy sports manager.

Due to the cost of living crisis, the university is focusing on encouraging staff and students to participate in events that promote mental health and fitness, rather than fundraise for the challenge.

In addition to the Parkrun takeovers, the university is also encouraging staff to devise their own challenges based on theme 23, using the hashtag #23MinutesofMe.

Challenges undertaken so far include 23 minutes of walking, 23 pages of reading per day, 23 minutes of ping pong, and trying to spot 23 sheep!

Andy Keir, deputy sports manager who heads up the university's Brit Challenge team, said: “The Brit Challenge is a fantastic way to focus on improving one's physical and mental health.

"The university is taking over three Parkruns in March to support the challenge, where our staff and students will be volunteering and participating.

"As well as the park run, we will be operating small pop-up sports massages for participants with our sports rehab students and also running opportunities to enter various competitions with plenty of prizes up for grabs! We look forward to welcoming people there.”

Even though the university is not fundraising this year members of the public can still donate to the campaign through https://giving.give-star.com/online/british-inspiration-trust/the-british-inspiration-trust-brit

The Lancaster Parkrun takeover is on March 11 in Williamson Park.

Parkrun is a free, community event where you can walk, jog, run, volunteer, or spectate. Parkrun is 5k and takes place every Saturday morning.

To find out about the local Parkrun or to register visit https://www.parkrun.org.uk/

The brainchild of the British Inspiration Trust, the BRIT Challenge is an inclusive feel-good fundraiser for the Higher Education and Further Education sectors.