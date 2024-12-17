A unique carer scheme is on the look out for people who think they could shared their life – and home – with an adult needing support.

Lancashire County Council's Shared Lives service is a unique type of care for adults aged 18+ who may be living with a physical or learning disability, or who have any other care and support needs.

People are carefully matched with a carer, who they then move in with, to join their family and learn new skills.

Carers can access all the advice they need to carry out their role, which involves supporting people with tasks such as cooking, cleaning, personal care, going to appointments and taking part in their favourite activities.

Shared Lives carers Dave Kuchczynski and David Osbaldeston.

Lancashire County Council's Shared Lives service is the biggest in the country and is now encouraging more people to become Shared Lives carers and make a huge difference to someone's life.

Shared Lives carers receive a generous allowance of between £500 to £650 per week and can qualify for substantial tax relief on these earnings.

Dave Kuchczynski and David Osbaldeston, from Morecambe, have been involved in Shared Lives for five years.

Dave, who used to run a restaurant, said: "It’s amazing. My parents had been doing it for years, and the people they had been supporting came to live with us when my parents retired, so we took over their primary care, continuing with that and respite and day support.

"One of the people we support was not sociable. Now, he has an active social life, does his own washing and lunches and helps out. He’s got a girlfriend and has just been to Blackpool.

“We think it’s fantastic. It’s really good when you see them doing something that they wouldn’t normally have done independently.”

Anyone can potentially become a Shared Lives carer, as long as you are willing to share your life with someone.

Lancashire County Council is looking for long-term and respite carers, who will need a spare bedroom in their house.

They also need day support carers who wouldn’t have anybody staying with them, but would need their own home to be available for visits and activities at times.

No care experience is required as full training and support is provided.

County Coun Graham Gooch, cabinet member for Adult Social Care, said: "I’m immensely proud of our Shared Lives service, not only of our fantastic carers who provide amazing support, but of the staff in the team, who are there for our carers, giving them advice and guidance whenever they need it.

"When our Shared Lives service was last inspected by the Care Quality Commission, it received an ‘outstanding’ rating – and outstanding it is.

"We were highly commended for our recruitment of staff and carers, our investment in skills and training and our commitment to integrated working.

"Indeed, the people we support – and they are the important ones – have often said that our carers and staff are exceptionally compassionate and kind and that they feel included in, and part of, the family that is caring for them.

"Shared Lives helps to enhance people's independence and support vulnerable adults to live a much better life, giving them a stronger emotional wellbeing and a greater connection to their local communities."

For more information, visit www.lancashire.gov.uk/sharedlives, email [email protected] or call 01772 531326.